Woods launches premium exclusive store in Bengaluru

Woods, the international premium leather goods and accessories brand, has officially opened its first exclusive store in Bengaluru. Strategically spread in 1,000 sq.ft and located in Mantri Square, Sampige Road, the brand is all set to woo its customers by showcasing the brand’s signature collections, including women’s and men’s bags, small leather goods, footwear and accessories.

The store is fully furnished with fascinating interiors and striking bespoke furniture featuring latest collections. Highlighted by warm lights, proprietary carpets and fine millwork Woods London store flaunts an illuminated exterior façade frame with glass windows.

The store has well organized and attractive wooden panel to display the brand’s collection such as footwear, handbags and other accessories on open massive shelves. The store states its USPs in all modern and dynamic forms so that customers are thoroughly encouraged to stroll through the sections of their choice.

Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland said, “It’s extremely exciting to be opening our first exclusive store in Bangalore. As a British brand with a global sensibility, we are looking forward to introducing the full breadth of the Woods London lifestyle offerings to new and existing brand fans in the region.”