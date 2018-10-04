Gaurav Mahajan,

President – Apparel,

Raymond Group

Gaurav Mahajan has over 20 years of experience in organized retail. He is currently President – Apparel at Raymond Group. The group’s apparel portfolio comprises of Park Avenue, ColourPlus, Parx and Raymond Ready-To-Wear.

At Raymonds, he is looking to aggressively scale its existing brands and also venture into newer categories with an objective of establishing Raymond as the leading house of lifestyle brands in the country.

Prior to joining Raymond Group, Mahajan was Chief Operation Officer at Trent (Westside). The highlight of his career has been his contribution in the nurturing of Westside from a single store operation to the largest store chain in India with 80+ stores.

With Westside since its inception, he has worked in various functional areas, including buying, merchandising, sourcing and supply chain management. He has also done assignments with brands such as Star India Bazaar, Littlewoods and Proline.

Mahajan is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and NIFT Delhi.