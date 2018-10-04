Amazon.in’s biggest festive celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’ to start 12 hours early for Prime members

Amazon.in has announced its biggest festive celebration ‘Great Indian Festival’ will start 12 hours early for Prime members. The ‘Great Indian Festival’ will start at 12 noon on October 09, 2018 for Prime members and at 12:00 am on October 10, 2018 for all customers and end at 11:59 pm on October 15, 2018. Prime members will be the first to get access to never-seen-before deals on the most sought after smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, home & kitchen products, fashion, and more.

The 12-hour Prime early access period will feature the first ever sale on Mi TV Pro Series 32 and 49 inch TVs through a flash sale at 9:00 pm on October 09, 2018. Vivo will launch the much-awaited Vivo V9 Pro smartphone exclusively for Prime members first. Prime members can buy Amazon Devices at great prices. Fire TV Stick will be available at its best discount of the season. Newly launched Echo 2nd generation devices will be available on discount for the first time, exclusively for Prime members during Prime Exclusive Access.

Prime members opting to go cashless during the Great Indian Festival can avail exciting offers. Prime Rewards makes shopping on Amazon.in throughout the year more rewarding for Prime members by offering up to Rs 2,400 cash back when they shop using Amazon Pay balance. Customers can get ready for the sale by topping up Amazon Pay balance in advance and getting Rs 300 back. Prime members can also get an instant discount of 10 percent when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

Prime members can celebrate this festive season with blockbuster entertainment from Prime Video and Prime Music and Amazon Pay partner offers. Prime Video has announced a multi-title line up for Diwali slate including blockbuster titles like ‘Karwaan’, ‘Dhadak’, ‘Fanney Khan’ and Prime Original series ‘Homecoming’ starring Julia Roberts. Prime Music is releasing multiple specially curated playlists across devotional and dance party hits to enjoy the festive season. Celebration for Prime members extends with partners like Swiggy, Yatra, BookMyShow and Urban Clap giving incremental cashback offers for Prime members.

“As we enter the festive season, we are thrilled to bring back the 12-hours of early access to the Great Indian Festival exclusively for Prime members” said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

Sahi added, “Members can enjoy the best deals on smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, home & kitchen products, fashion and more including the new Mi TV Pro series. No celebration is complete without blockbuster entertainment and we have a great lineup of video titles launches and specially curated music playlists for members to enjoy this festive season”

Members in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad can enjoy ultra-fast delivery in 2-hours on popular deals on the Prime Now app. Further, there are exciting offers on Amazon Pay EMI, No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, fast delivery & installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, instant bank discounts, exciting cashback and lots more to make this a great festive season for Prime members

Prime members shopping for their family and friends this festive season on www.amazon.in and the Amazon mobile shopping app have easy and convenient access to 170 million products across hundreds of categories. They benefit from a safe and secure ordering experience including one-day, two-day, same day, scheduled, Sunday and morning deliveries, convenient electronic payments, cash on delivery, easy finance options, Amazon’s 24×7 customer service support and a globally recognized and comprehensive 100 percent purchase protection provided by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee.