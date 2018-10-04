Zara opens first store in Kolkata

Zara has launched its first ever store in the east at South City Mall in Kolkata, India.

The store which is spread across over 23,000 sq.ft. will the brand’s collection for all three Zara product ranges- men, women and kids.

The essence of the new store image can be summed up in four words: beauty, clarity, functionality and sustainability. A sleek white surface spans the ceiling and walls so that the limits within the store are no longer defined. This helps to create the illusion of space and freedom while creating a backdrop which enhances the beauty of the fashion creations. The space invites the customer to enjoy as never before the experience of feeling, touching, observing and interacting with the merchandise.