Cifonelli announces Maharaja Padmanabh Singh as global brand ambassador

French luxury menswear brand and legendary tailoring house, Cifonelli, has engaged youth icon Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur as its global brand ambassador. The brand, regarded as one of the world’s greatest suit makers, collaborated with dynamic Maharaja as his royalty truly denotes the historical identity of the brand.

138 year old brand, Cifonelli, marked its entry in India in 2017 and has been dressing clients exclusively in the country via trunk shows or one on one fittings. Having fitted several important personalities across the world, the brand has for the very first time got an Indian as their brand ambassador.

Cifonelli’s inspiration has always been a regal prince spending holidays either in a Countryside Castle during the winter or exploring a Paradisiac Island for the summer. This season, has been inspired by the British style brought to India during the first period of colonialism. The presence, stature and history of Maharaja Pamanabh Singh made no doubt of the matching ambassador he would do.

Talking about the collaboration, Erwan Camphuis, CEO, Cifonelli, said: “India has a vast and rich tailoring culture and history which is also acknowledged across the world. His Highness Padmanabh Singh is an epitome of tailored fashion in India.”

Adding further, John Vizzone, Creative Director, Cifonelli, said, “Cifonelli stands for true legitimacy in tailoring. It stands for ceaseless elegance and continually contemporises the fittings for the customers. Creating a line for His Highness has been a pleasure for us as we share a common passion for customisation, precision and emotional connect.”