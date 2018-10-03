‘Just Walk Out’ Shopping and other smart checkout tech to reach over US$ 45 billion transactions by 2023

A new report from Juniper Research forecasts that retail spend at frictionless payment stores like Amazon Go will grow from an estimated US$ 253 million in 2018 to over US$ 45 billion by 2023. Juniper expects most of these transactions to be in convenience and general stores, with an average transaction value around US$ 30 per visit throughout the forecast period.

32 Million Shoppers to Use In-Store Scan & Go Apps by 2023

The new report, Future In-Store Retail Technologies: Adoption, Implementation & Strategy 2018-2023, also found that self-scanning apps, an alternative to ‘Just Walk Out’ technologies, will be used by over 32 million shoppers by 2023; driving higher engagement.

While Wi-Fi will continue to remain the biggest engagement point for customers, Juniper expects smart checkout apps to act as gateways to technologies like Bluetooth beacons and augmented reality. The development of virtualised beacons, where an antenna array simulates the presence of multiple beacons, will increase revenues for beacon manufacturers. These revenues will grow at an average annual growth of 49 percent, reaching over US$ 1.5 billion by 2023; beacon shipments will only grow at 21.5 percent per annum.

New Service & Inventory Experiences

The research found customer service as a key area for in-store innovation, with retailers experimenting with automated handling of customer queries. Voice assistants and in-store robots will support this in 2023, with robots generating over US$ 20 million in revenue for their manufacturers.

Early leaders here include Softbank’s Pepper, Bossa Nova Robotics’ shelf-scanning, and Lowe’s customer service robots.

“Many of these technologies can bring multiple benefits to retailers” remarked research author James Moar. “For example, Robots and RFID can be used in both customer service and inventory management; making both elements of in-store retail more efficient.”

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.