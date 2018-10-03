Kohl’s announces new brand EVRI to enhance women’s plus brand portfolio

Kohl’s has announced the launch of EVRI, a new women’s private-label plus brand, enhancing Kohl’s modern, size-inclusive offerings for women and strengthening Kohl’s position as a destination for the plus shopper.

EVRI, which stands for Easy, Versatile, Real (Value) and Inspiring, will launch at Kohl’s in Spring 2019 in sizes 0X-4X in tops and 14W-30W in bottoms and aims to empower women with stylish and functional pieces for all shapes and sizes.

“We’re proud to introduce EVRI apparel and enhance our women’s plus offerings to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “We’ve seen an opportunity to better meet the needs of our customers and are focused on providing the products and experience she expects. From a revamped store layout to fit-focused sizing, the addition of EVRI to our women’s portfolio further illustrates our commitment to providing all customers with a positive and easy shopping experience.”

EVRI will offer a deep assortment of modern wardrobe essentials and relevant fashion wear that can be worn from day to night, with Kohl’s signature quality and value. The brand’s focus on fit solutions will also ensure customers have an easy shopping experience and feel confident in clothing that is both comfortable and flattering. The apparel will feature dresses, tops and bottoms in sizes that take in account both shape and height, ranging from short to tall, with additional options available in more curvy and less curvy.

The launch of EVRI is part of Kohl’s overarching transformation of its plus shopping experience in-store and on Kohls.com. In Fall 2019, customers will experience Kohl’s redesigned plus in-store layout, which will provide an elevated and cohesive space, allowing women to easily find their best fit in their favorite brands, with apparel specifically designed to meet their needs.

In addition to the launch of EVRI in Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, Kohl’s will roll out Nike Plus in Spring 2019, further positioning itself as an authority in plus and as an active and wellness destination for the entire family. EVRI and Nike Plus will join Kohl’s incredible assortment of size-inclusive brands, including POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, Apt. 9, Sonoma Goods for Life, Simply Vera Vera Wang, LC Lauren Conrad, Jennifer Lopez, Croft & Barrow, Levi, Lee, Gloria Vanderbelt, Dana Buchman, and more.