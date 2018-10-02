FILA opens its first flagship heritage store in Mumbai

The Italian sports-fashion brand FILA has recently opened doors to their first heritage flagship store in Mumbai. Sneaking its way into SoBo’s social and shopping district of Kala Ghoda, Fort; the store is a 1,400 sq. ft. destination for sneaker heads sports fashion enthusiasts.

The store reflects the colonial influenced architecture juxtaposed with oversized logo configured to reveal the store’s exteriors from afar. Also reflecting its classic-meets-contemporary vibe with iconic red, white and blue colour palette, the muted store interiors serve as the ideal backdrop to showcase a show-stopping and vibrant FILA Heritage Autumn/ Winter 2018 collection. Global campaign images are displayed around the store.

Talking about the store launch, MD of Cravatex Brands Ltd., Rohan Batra said, “We are happy to launch our store at one of the most iconic locations in the city. From our humble beginnings in Biella, Italy, FILA has amassed a heritage of over 100 years that integrates well with this venue. It distinctively complements the brand’s values and defines its personality. A first of many to come, we hope for this store to set the precedent as we continue to firmly dig our heels into the sports fashion segment in India.”

FILA celebrates the resurgence of the 90’s with two of their iconic classics – Disruptor and Mindblower and now with the most recent second edition of the Disruptor Premium Repeat for their AW’18 Heritage collection. On the other hand, they also jumped into a newer colour palette exploring unique hues such as dry grass, tibetan red, atlantic deep and hint of neon while retaining their hero creations – the setanta jacket and the BB Polo.