Amazon introduces new store selling items from its website rated 4 stars and above

Amazon has introduced Amazon 4-star, a new physical store where everything for sale is rated 4 stars and above, is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com. The store is located in one of New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods—SoHo—on Spring Street between Crosby and Lafayette Stree.

Amazon 4-star is a place where customers can discover products they will love. Amazon 4-star’s selection is a direct reflection of customers—what they’re buying and what they’re loving.

Most popular categories on Amazon.com has been introduced fisrt including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games, and has only the products that customers have rated 4 stars and above, or are top sellers, or are new and trending.

Today, the average rating of all the products in Amazon 4-star is 4.4 stars, and collectively, the products in store have earned more than 1.8 million 5-star customer reviews.

Throughout the store there are features like ‘Most-Wished-For,’ a collection of products that are most added to Amazon.com Wish Lists; ‘Trending Around NYC,’ hot products that NYC-area customers are buying on Amazon.com; ‘Frequently Bought Together’; and ‘Amazon Exclusives.’ These features, along with customer review cards with quotes from actual customer reviews, make it fun and easy to shop.

Customers will find products like the card game Codenames (4.8 stars, with more than 2,000 customer reviews), which 88 percent of reviewers rated 5 stars, and a Lodge 3.5 Inch Cast Iron Mini Skillet (4.4 stars, with more than 10,900 customer reviews), which 76 percent of reviewers rated 5 stars. Of course, Amazon 4-star shoppers can also find Amazon devices like the Echo Spot (4.5 stars, with more than 5,600 customer reviews), and the Fire TV Stick (4.4 stars, with more than 197,000 customer reviews). Customers can test-drive dozens of Amazon devices and smart home accessories that work with Alexa, and shop a curated selection of speakers, fitness tech, and other highly rated consumer electronics.

Prime members pay the Amazon.com price in store. Digital price tags alongside every product show the Prime price and list price, as well as Prime member savings, average star rating, and the total number of reviews a product has received. Customers who aren’t already Prime members can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and instantly receive the Amazon.com price in store.