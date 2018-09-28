Van Heusen launches flagship stores in Bengaluru

Van Heusen a premium formal fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited unveils its flagship stores in Brigade Road and HSR Layout, Bangaluru. The new stores will house the exclusive Van Heusen men’s wear and women’s wear collections.

Located in the heart of the city, the new stores cater to fashionable young professionals looking to create the right impact, the exclusive brand stores will offer an array of wardrobe options, for men and women, ranging from corporate suits to fashion jackets, casual work-wear to club wear and the right accessories to complete the look.

On the occasion of the store launch Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer, Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said, “Van Heusen has over the last decade carved a niche for itself as a renowned fashion brand with a strong presence across leading cities and towns in India. Today, Van Heusen enjoys a high recall value and is perceived as a brand that provides power dressing to the young professionals. Being the third largest city of India, Bangalore is an important market for us. The new launch of our new brand outlets at Brigade Road and HSR Layout takes the store count in the city to 53. We are delighted with the overwhelming response received and are confident to cater to the growing demand with the right offering.”

The store will also house collections from Van Heusen’s sub-brands including VDot and VH Sport. Each product line reflects the latest cuts and fits, along with cutting edge innovation in fabric and technology.