Deoki Muchhal, Managing Director, Cargill (Food Business, India)

Deoki Muchhal is the Managing Director of Cargill’s food business in India. In this role, Deoki is responsible for driving profitable growth across consumer and customer segments for the company.

Prior to his role as Managing Director, Deoki was the CFO and worked actively to design Business Development and M&A framework for the company. This set-up was crucial in expanding the company’s portfolio of consumer brands and to drive inorganic growth.

Deoki’s strength lies in his knowledge and in-depth understanding of running business operations in India.

Among the many accomplishments during his association with Cargill India was his role in transforming the company from a trading to B2B to a leading B2C organization. Through the various acquisitions over the years, Cargill’s food business in India established strong consumer access and today, has an enviable portfolio of brands.

Cargill India portfolio in India today include edible oil brands NatureFresh, Gemini, Sweekar and Leonardo olive oil; vanaspati brand Rath; wheat flour brand NatureFresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta.