foodpanda storms into its 20th city, taking its delivery network to 13 new cities across India

foodpanda, India’s fastest growing food delivery company has entered its 20th city, as part of its aggressive expansion across the country.

In addition to the 7 cities where foodpanda had an active delivery partner network in place, 13 cities have gone live with foodpanda’s delivery partner network on ground. The newly launched 13 cities include Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore.

Over 3,000 restaurant partners have been on boarded to the platform in these 13 cities over the past weeks alongside 5,000 delivery partners. foodpanda aims to grow the number of delivery partners to 20,000 in the next 6 months across these cities.

With foodpanda’s robust delivery partner network on ground, consumers and restaurant partners will benefit from a seamless experience. The foodpanda platform will also be able to serve more customers as well as bring them a wider choice of restaurants and cuisines, with lower ETAs and efficient deliveries in these cities.

Speaking on the company’s expansion into its 20th city, Pranay Jivrajka, CEO at foodpanda India said, “We are thrilled to expand foodpanda’s delivery network to 20 cities across the country. We are in the midst of a fast-paced nationwide expansion with an ambition to serve a billion Indians. We are confident that our cutting edge technology and unique local insights will make foodpanda, India’s largest and most preferred food experience platform.”

He further added, “foodpanda is also learning from Ola’s extensive experience of building hyperlocal solutions to solve for unique local challenges. Being a part of the Ola platform, foodpanda will explore opportunities to synergise its services and efforts of delivering superior food experiences to cater to a wider pool of customers across these cities.”

foodpanda had also announced its intent to on board an additional 60,000 delivery partners on to its network by the end of October. Tens of thousands of delivery partners have already been on boarded over the past month with foodpanda expecting to achieve this target well ahead of time.