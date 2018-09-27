RIL, Vardhman ink pact for fabric ‘R|Elan’

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Wednesday announced to enter into a partnership with Ludhiana-based textile major Vardhman Textiles Ltd for manufacturing fabric -‘R|Elan’.

As a part of this engagement, RIL’s R | Elan technical team will work closely with Vardhman to develop a variety of new manufacturing processes to manufacture specially engineered R|Elan fabrics, said a company statement here.

The innovative high-quality fabric collection will straddle across the performance and sustainable themes in formals, casuals and other women wear segments.

R|Elan technical team will provide the technical knowhow, specifications and parameters to ensure the best quality fabric is produced, it further said.

R|Elan is a new-age fabric brand from Reliance Industries.

Gunjan Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer – Polyester Division, RIL said, “We are proud to be associated with the leading player Vardhman for R|Elan. We will work together to ensure the consumer’s growing demand for high-quality performance and sustainable apparel are met with R|Elan. This partnership further emphasises our focus on creating opportunities for entire textile value chain, including brands and apparel manufactures.”

Suchita Jain, Joint Managing Director, Vardhman Textiles Ltd said, “We see many exciting possibilities with R|Elan to create new fabric developments. Our strengths have always been rapid innovation and creating strong product ranges that are acceptable to brands, and Reliance is the perfect partner for our developments.”