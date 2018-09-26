NIKE, Inc. reports fiscal 2019 first quarter results

NIKE, Inc. has reported fiscal 2019 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2018. For the quarter, double-digit revenue growth was driven by the continued success of the Consumer Direct Offense, which fueled growth across all geographies as well as wholesale and NIKE Direct, led by digital.

“NIKE’s Consumer Direct Offense, combined with our deep line up of innovation, is driving strong momentum and balanced growth across our entire business,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “Our expanded digital capabilities are accelerating our complete portfolio and creating value across all dimensions as we connect with and serve consumers.”

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were US $0.67, an increase of 18 percent driven by strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion, selling and administrative expense leverage, and a lower average share count, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate.

“We are delivering stronger global growth and profitability than we anticipated entering this fiscal year,” said Andy Campion, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc. “While foreign exchange volatility has increased, our underlying currency-neutral momentum continues to build as we transform how NIKE operates, drives growth and creates value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter Income Statement Review

– Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to US $9.9 billion, up 9 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

Revenues for the NIKE Brand were US $9.4 billion, up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit growth internationally and in NIKE Direct, strong momentum in North America, and growth in almost every category led by Sportswear.

Revenues for Converse were US $527 million, up 7 percent on a currency-neutral basis, mainly driven by growth in Europe and Asia.

– Gross margin increased 50 basis points to 44.2 percent primarily due to higher average selling prices, favorable full-price sales mix and margin expansion in NIKE Direct, partially offset by higher product costs.

– Selling and administrative expense increased 7 percent to US $3.1 billion. Demand creation expense was US $964 million, up 13 percent primarily driven by sports marketing investments, brand campaigns and key sports moments. Operating overhead expense increased 5 percent to US $2.1 billion driven by investments in capabilities to drive the Consumer Direct Offense, particularly in NIKE Direct and global operations.

– The effective tax rate was 14 percent, which reflects the new U.S. statutory rate and implemented provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

– Net income increased 15 percent to US$1.1 billion driven primarily by strong revenue growth, gross margin expansion and selling and administrative expense leverage while diluted earnings per share increased 18 percent from the prior year to US $0.67 reflecting a 2.5 percent decline in the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.