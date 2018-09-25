Myntra launches loyalty program, ‘Myntra Insider’

Myntra has announced the launch of its loyalty program, Myntra Insider. A first of its kind in the country, the program is a comprehensive package, designed to strengthen engagement with its users to drive stickiness on the platform.

This open-to-all program allows Myntra to democratise fashion for every registered user through unique rewards and experiences.

The Myntra Insider program hinges on three pillars – it rewards members for purchases as well as engagement such as browsing new categories, sharing feedback, wish listing etc. It offers a host of exciting perks across fashion and lifestyle, with offers from sellers on Myntra and lifestyle partners such as Zomato, TataSky, BigBasket, PhonePe, BookMyShow, EROS NOW, Zoom Car, Gaana to name a few.

Myntra Insiders will be able to avail special privileges such as early access to sales, priority customer support, special birthday offers and more, depending on their Insider level.

Based on their level of fandom, users are categorized to be either, Insider, Select, Elite or Icon, with each level offering greater benefits and privileges over the previous. The program will also offer unique experiences to its users such as a session by a stylist, modelling on Myntra content/platform and co-creating designs and styles for Myntra.

Speaking about the program, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said, “Myntra Insider is our endeavour to engage deeply with our users and celebrate our fans. We aim to encourage casually involved users to interact and indulge with Myntra and grow in their journeys to become our icons. The uniqueness of our program is two fold – our uniquely crafted experiences for our biggest fans and gamification of engagement through personalisation and inter-activity. We aspire to have 10 million Myntra Insiders signed up over the next 12 months. We want to make visiting Myntra a habit for our users and aim to get our fans to visit us over 100 days a year and make a purchase every month.”