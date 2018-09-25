Flipkart’s 5-day festive e-shopping from Oct 10

Ahead of India’s Dussehra and Diwali festivals, e-tail major Flipkart will hold a five-day shopping binge from October 10, the company said on Monday.

“The fifth edition of ‘The Big Billion Days’ will be flagged off on October 10 on flipkart.com for buyers to avail offers across various products including fashion, home appliances, furniture, books, smart devices, mobiles and electronic devices,” the city-based Walmart-owned Flipkart said in a statement.

The shopping event will begin with sales on fashion, home furniture, appliances, toys, books, beauty, smart devices on October 10, followed by mobiles and electronic devices on October 11 and will continue across all categories from October 12 to 14.

“After working closely with our sellers over the last few months, we plan to deliver diverse and affordable offerings to consumers in every corner of India,” the company’s Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in the statement.

The e-tailer is also offering buyers finance options like ‘Flipkart Cardless Credit’, allowing consumers a credit line of up to Rs 60,000 to be paid in instalments, and ‘Flipkart Pay Later’ to shop and pay at one’s convenience.