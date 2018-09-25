Mufti brings on board brand marketing expert Vipul Mathur as Chief Operating Officer

Mufti, India’s leading clothing and fashion brand has announced the appointment of Vipul Mathur as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

He brings in 20 years of experience in brand management, retail operations and merchandising and was previously employed at reputed organizations such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Madura Fashion and Lifestyle and Van Heusen among other companies.

Prior to joining Mufti, Mathur worked as the Brand Head for SKULT, before which he was the Chief BNM (Buying and Merchandising) Officer with Aditya Birla Online Fashion (ABOF).

A B.Tech graduate, he completed his post-graduation from the Goa Institute of Management. In his current role at Mufti, he will be responsible to augment consumer experiences and propel the brand towards a stronger growth.

Speaking about bringing Mathur on board, Kamal Khushlani, Founder & Managing Director – Credo Brands Marketing PVT LTD. said, “We are delighted to have Mathur as a new addition to our top management team. Mufti is a renowned brand that believes in innovation and originality, thereby providing exceptional products to customers. In the past two decades, we have built a deep and strong consumer loyalty which has led us to be one of India’s most profitable brands. With the 300th store opening this year, we are confident of garnering sales of more than 4 million garments in the next 12 months. Mathur’s credentials and deep understanding about brands will play a crucial role in building Mufti as the first global fashion brand with Indian roots.”

Commenting on his appointment Vipul Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Mufti Credo Brands Mktg. Pvt. Ltd. said, “I look forward to embarking on a new chapter in my career with the largest Indian denim brand. With the branding landscape becoming immensely cluttered and competitive, it is stimulating to come up with fresh and unique ideas for a brand in order to stand out. Mufti has a very strong product offering and a supply chain system, which makes it a very stable organization and brand. My focus will be to enhance consumer experience at all touch points with the brand and expand its product offering to make it a true lifestyle brand. I strongly believe that Mufti will cross the 1000 crore mark 4 years from now. It is exhilarating to be part of the company during this exciting journey.”

An industry veteran, he will be succeeding Harbir Singh Sidhu who has helped direct Mufti towards becoming a national success.