Baby fashion brand WOWMOM expands its product offerings, targets Rs 40 crore revenue in FY 18 -19

The fastest homegrown baby fashion brand, WOWMOM, which caters to all the apparel need of babies from 0-3 years of age, announced the expansion of it product offerings, targeting Rs 40 crore revenue in the year 2018-2019. The brand will now be offering baby bath range, bedding range, travel products, mother utility products and accessories along with apparels and baby basics.

WOWMOM which was established in the year 2012 with apparel in the age group of 0-3 years. The apparel segment included everything from t-shirts, shirts, rompers, knit sets, top, skirts, party wear frocks, dresses, short enthic and much more. Gradually, the brand introduced baby basics which included new born and infant wear like soft jabla, cloth nappies, caps, mittens etc.

The new product offering by WOWMOM will now include towels, wraps, napkins etc in baby bath range; vast range of bedding products like comforters, blankets, cot beddings, pillows, mosquito net beds etc. in baby bedding range; carry cots, travel bags, wrappers in travel products; walkers and prams in growing needs segment; feeding pillow, U-shapes pillow in mother utility products and clippers, comb, rattlers, teethers, toys etc in accessories segment.

In all, WOWMOM has nearly more than 300 SKU’s in its brand portfolio which addresses to 80 percent of the new born needs.

“India is one of the most attractive market for the baby product industry. The country has close to 20 percent of the 0-3 years child population of the world. Baby care products industry comprises of segments, which address various basic needs of a baby in day-to-day life. There is nearly a list of 50 products, which a mother needs when a baby is born. At Toonz our aim is to address nearly 90 percent of the products of that basket. Business wise WOWMOM is been steadily growing at the pace of 60 percent YOY with last year number being over Rs 20 crore. This year with major product portfolio expansion in general trade we are looking doubling our turnover to Rs 40 crore,” shared Sharad Venkta, MD & CEO, WOWMOM.

In the past six months, WOWMOM is aggressively spreading wings and is now available in more than 300+ counters including India, Nepal, Mauritius, GCC, Fiji, Papua New Guinea amongst others.

WOWMOM is also available online on India’s leading e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Snapdeal, Jabong, Firstcry, Paytm, Amazon to name a few. WOWMOM products are made keeping in mind the requirement of a modern mother right from design, functionality, quality and price.

“We have a very stringent policy when it comes to quality. For example mostly all apparels are quality certified from reputed agency like Intertek, toys and other products pass the regulated government norms like BIS making the brand trustworthy and safe for kids. We also have an aggressive pricing strategy making the product more affordable for mothers. We are seeing tremendous growth in Tier II and III markets thus we have kept our core products pricing affordable without compromising on quality. Our baby basic range starts from Rs 69 while apparels from Rs 199. This has built great amount of trust amongst mothers and have seen repetitive purchases from them,” further shared Sharad Venkta.

All new product categories of WOWMOM will be available across Toonz Retail store and ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and firstcry in India.