Colorbar goes live with an all new website

Colorbar – the third largest color cosmetics and makeup brand, now in its 14th year, has launched its new website. Taking the glam quotient a few notches higher with smooth user-friendly browsing experience, visitors can look forward to special offers, gifts!

Since inception in 2004, Colorbar has believed in offering the best products at affordable prices along with incredible customer service online and offline. Over the course of 14 years Colorbar has grown from strength to strength creating many milestones in the journey. The premium and cruelty-free formulations of Colorbar are manufactured at prestigious facilities across Greece, Italy, France and Germany.

Colorbar is well recognized for its USP of being a market disrupting innovator. From offering one of the widest ranges of color palettes in product lines in cosmetics and beauty, Colorbar is committed to continue to strengthen its market positioning further with passion and more zeal. In a digital economy, continuous focus on bringing the best user experience for customers is a high priority for the brand.

Says Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Colorbar, “Customer delight is of paramount importance in how consumers engage with Colorbar. We are committed to delight them and create interfaces which enhance their navigation experience and allow them to engage deeper with Colorbar”.

The key highlight of the website is the Colorbar Loyalty Program that is being introduced. A robust rewards system for the members it will provide an array of benefits. For instance, customers who sign up for Colorbar Rewards Program will gain access to dedicated content, promotions for shopping online and in-store, access to exclusive in-store events, preview of launches and complimentary gifts.

On online shopping for an amount of Rs 1,000, customers can avail of a special offer of 20 percent off while purchases above Rs 1,000 will get 35 percent off.

Assured gifts will create customer delight on order value of Rs 3,500 with every purchase. These will include tempting goodies such as iPad, iPhoneXS, OnePlus 6, Echo Speakers, a gold coin, complimentary makeup for a whole year!

For Colorbar, the ‘personal touch’ holds prodigious value. Hence an exciting facility is being introduced where one can ‘Etch Timeless Memories’ through personalized engraving on your favourite Colorbar products. One can pick these for self and for loved ones as gifts at a nominal charge.

In partnership with European School of Image Professionals (EISP) – a wing of Marco Aldany, an international leader in the world of hair and makeup, Colorbar also brings to you their very own Professional Makeup Academy. Look forward to full-time and short-term courses for aspiring makeup artists seeking to launch their career in the industry. It will serve as an ideal platform for professional artists looking to further refine their skills and build their existing repertoire as well as for those who just want to refine their makeup skills.

Registration for Colorbar Academy can now be done in a fuss-free way online.

Enrol for a Colorbar Bridal Makeover through the website. Believing that “no two brides are the same”, the brand’s team of highly-trained bridal makeup artists understand the diverse needs for any wedding event: the haldi, sangeet, mehendi, cocktail party, reception, and of course – the big day. The customised service now can also be availed digitally.

Enrol online for Colorbar’s all-new MakeoverWorkshops. These are designed keeping in mind the skills you need for your personal makeup application. Created both for those just beginning their makeup journey and for those looking to learn new skills, these makeover workshops will help you keep up with the latest trends.

The AI search will offer online shoppers results basis their choice of shade, and also provide recommended products as per their preferences.