How global is the business of retail?

International retailers targeted a wide range of new markets in 2017, with 123 cities having at least one new international brand open for the first time. Of the brands expanding into new markets, 41 percent targeted more than one city. Seven of the top-20 target markets in 2017 were new to the list, with Phnom Penh the only emerging market featuring in the top-20 for the first time. Half of the top-20 target markets in 2017 were in Asia Pacific, and Toronto once again was the only city from the Americas region.

