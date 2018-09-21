Vision Express launches its 15th store in Delhi NCR

Optical retailer Vision Express recently opened their 167th store in India at Dwarka, New Delhi. The store launch, which marks the brand’s 15th retail outlet in the city.

Spread over 450 sq.ft., the Dwarka store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express along with the latest range of sunglasses. The store offers a curated collection of styles to delight the fashion conscious consumers of Delhi NCR.

On the happy occasion, Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO of Vision Express, said, “We are pleased to add another store in Delhi through which our service can touch more lives. This is our second new store in the city in the last few months and the beginning of a new phase for the region.”

Vision Express India, is a joint venture between Grand Vision, the global leader in optical retail and Indian conglomerate, Reliance Retail Limited. Grand Vision has over 7,000 optical stores across 44 countries. In India, Vision Express has more than 165 stores across 30 cities.

Vision Express believes in offering not just eyewear but also world-class eye care. They offer a European Certified comprehensive eye test conducted by qualified optometrists using state of the art instruments.