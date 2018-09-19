Avon announces Saiyami Kher as face of their international brand ‘Mark’

Avon, the world’s leading beauty brand, has introduced Saiyami Kher as the new face of their make brand ‘Mark’. The newly launched brand gives customers the freedom to express themself creatively and gives the power to make a mark on the world.

Mark is about feisty, edgy and fearless women who like to experiment with their looks and express themselves creatively. Saiyami Kher best fits the brand giving her young, bold and dynamic personality which resonates with the brand identity.

Commenting on the association with Avon Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher said, “As an artist, be it my work or my looks I love making my ‘Mark’. The brand gives me the confidence to experiment with my looks in my day to day work schedule and provide me the power to create something extraordinary. Mark is the brand which is completely edgy, and women will love to include in their makeup routine.”

The brand is inspired from art and promises to make a mark with its versatile and long-lasting product range and bold colors. Mark is offering trendy range of products which help you to express yourself creatively with looks that make an impact.

The range is available in lip, eye, face and nail to help you create limitless looks with the ‘it’ factor to awe the new age.