Van Heusen announces foray into women’s innerwear and athlesuire

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail marked a new milestone in the branded apparel sector as its Van Heusen innerwear and athleisure business announced its foray into the Rs 16,000+ crore women’s innerwear and athleisure market. The brand launched its lingerie and athleisure range today.

After a successful foray into premium men’s innerwear category in 2016, the company has announced a pan-India growth plan for this segment by introducing innerwear and athleisure range for women in 3-4 key markets and few headquarter cities through localized distribution model and 10 exclusive men and women Innerwear stores.

Commenting on the launch, Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO, Innerwear Business – Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “Since its inception in 2016, Van Heusen Innerwear has established a strong presence across the country through its premium and innovative range of Innerwear & Athleisure. Our product offerings have received phenomenal response from consumers across the country. This has propelled us to tap into the rapidly growing women’s wear segment that is witnessing 15% YoY growth. East is an important market for us and with the launch of Van Heusen’s Women Innerwear and Athleisure range in Kolkata, we intend to deliver best-in class products that are high on innovation and style.”

He further added, “Our research shows that Indian women are increasingly becoming brand conscious and are looking for innerwear that offers comfort, fit and value. We are confident that our women consumers will appreciate this new offering which is crafted with sleek precision echoing trendy design and performance”.

Van Heusen Women’s Innerwear includes innovative products such as No Slip Straps, Breathable, Flexi Wires and Side Smoothing styles.

With its foray into the eastern region, Van Heusen introduces the distinctive range of Lingerie and Athleisure, offering sophisticated styling with new and innovative product features for the best-in-class comfort and fit. Van Heusen’s Lingerie range comprises of three collections including Cotton Sensation, Luxe and Glam. Each collection has been designed to offer a differentiated range to the various consumer segments.

After extensive consumer research, the business has attended to each customer’s pain point that currently exists and hence each piece is designed with precision and perfection ensuring all-day comfort for the wearer. The fabric reflects the fashion brilliance of Van Heusen as the collection is crafted with a mix of high quality cotton, polyamides, modal etc. The straps, laces as well as elastics are of the most premium quality offering utmost comfort to the wearer.

The themes of the lingerie collections are inspired by the everyday elements of a woman, latest trends, and most importantly comfort & fit. The collection echoes the art of premium fashion with a mix of solid colors and prints.