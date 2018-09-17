Future Supply Chain partners with Voltas JV Voltbek

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited (FSC), a leading third-party supply chain solutions specialist and logistics service provider from Future Group, has signed an agreement with Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltbek). Voltbek is a an equal partnership joint venture between Voltas Limited – India’s No. 1 AC Brand and Arçelik, a leading player in home appliances industry and part of the Koç Group – Turkey’s largest industrial and services conglomerate.

Appointed as its logistics partner, FSC will design and manage a pan-India supply chain strategy for their complete range of consumer electronic products under the brand name Voltas Beko, including refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves and dishwashers. FSC will act as an end-to-end logistics service provider to Voltbek and will cater to the entire warehousing and transportation needs with an aim to improve lead time while optimizing supply chain costs.

Commenting on this, Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “We are very happy to associate with a strong logistics partner like Future Supply Chain. I am sure this will provide a well-oiled supply chain and an entrenched market reach.”

Commenting on this, Mayur Toshniwal, Managing Director, Future Supply Chain said “We are delighted to announce our multi-year partnership with Voltbek, a new consumer durable brand recently launched in India backed by strong lineage. We look forward to working closely with the Voltbek team in creating a reliable and efficient supply chain for them. This partnership will further strengthen our existing customer base and lay a strong foundation for FSC, as we continue to deliver strong growth in years to come.”

FSC’s non-anchor customer portfolio comprises reputed brands / companies such as PepCart Logistics Private Limited (Pepperfry), TTK Prestige Limited, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited, Jasper Infotech Private Limited (Snapdeal), Kellogg India Private Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Wildcraft India Private Limited, Pepe Jeans India Limited and many more. The Company recently signed contracts with Haldirams Products Private Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited and Myntra Designs Private Limited. The Company has witnessed a significant revenue growth of 50 percent year on year with a strong net profit growth of 37.7 percent during Q1 FY19. The Company enjoys a strong balance sheet and healthy ROCE of 27.7 percent in Q1 FY19.