Zink London launches ots online retail store

Zink London, a fast fashion women’s brand has launched its online retail store with their new e-commerce platform www.zinklondon.in. The brand has a varied selection of effortlessly chic dresses, maxis, and blouses that are perfect for all of your stylish moments in every season. It offers 5 new styles every week for one to find something new and fresh always.

The collections by the brand, are a representation of the contemporary London. They offer collared shirts, frills, tie-ups and layering, lace-ups, smocking ruffles, flowy maxi dresses, and peasant blouses and more with the combination of various prints and colors that complement each season.

Zink London takes pride in using lightweight, breezy and flowy fabrics. Uplifting one’s shopping experience with their diverse fabric choices, ranging from tencel, rayon, viscose, poly blends and many more.

Their e-commerce platform will also feature their latest Autumn Winter collection which is all about conventional glamour. The collection is a mix of all must-haves in a women’s closet, which brings us back to the basics, that effortless style, and fashion is all about comfort.

Malini Singhal, Co-Founder, and Director expressed, “We are excited to launch the e-commerce platform for Zink London. With this online retail store, our customers will be able to find all our latest and exclusive fast fashion essentials.”

Vivek Goyal, Co-Founder, and Director shared, “Created with the user experience in mind, the website is designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices. All the standard e-commerce payment methods will be available www.zinklondon.in This e-commerce website will give a huge online push that we have been focusing on for long.”