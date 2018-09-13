Macy’s to hire 80,000 seasonal employees in 2018

Macy’s has announced plans to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal colleagues for positions at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers, distribution centers and online fulfillment centers nationwide for the 2018 holiday season. Macy’s anticipates a strong and successful holiday shopping season.

The company also announced its national hiring event for the year, which will take place on Thursday, October 18, 2018, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., in local time zones. Applicants who are able to attend the hiring event are encouraged to visit all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s Backstage stores, as well as the company’s call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers. Candidates who are unable to attend the hiring event, or interview on location, have the opportunity to complete the interview process over the phone.

“Macy’s is focused on providing customers with a great shopping experience, and we wouldn’t be able to do that without our colleagues – who are the key to our success,” said John Harper, Chief Stores Officer, Macy’s.

Harper added, “Seasonal colleagues play an especially important role in the Macy’s holiday shopping experience, whether in a store, a fulfillment or distribution center or in a call center. We’re thrilled to offer seasonal colleagues flexibility, competitive hourly income and a merchandise discount. Additionally, the majority of our colleagues, full-time, part-time and seasonal, are eligible for our Path to Growth Incentive in 2018.”

Macy’s, Inc.’s 2018 seasonal hiring plan includes the following:

Approximately 23,500 of the 80,000 total seasonal positions will be based in direct-to-consumer fulfillment facilities that support sales generated by the company’s omnichannel business strategy. This is an increase of 5,500 positions compared to 2017 to ensure customers receive the service and seamless omnichannel experience that they expect during this important time of year. These positions are located in megacenters in Goodyear, AZ; Cheshire, CT; Tulsa, OK; Portland, TN; and Martinsburg, WV, as well as in product-specific fulfillment centers in Sacramento, CA; Stone Mountain, GA; Secaucus, NJ; and Joppa, MD.

Approximately 1,500 colleagues will be hired to interact with customers via telephone, email and online chat at customer service centers in Mason, OH; Clearwater, FL; and Tempe, AZ.

Approximately 1,000 people will be hired across the country to support the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other iconic holiday events.

Seasonal colleagues at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores serve customers on the selling floor and work in store operations positions, including fulfilling buy online pick-up-in-store orders and buy online ship-to-store orders. Macy’s expects buy online pick-up-in store and buy online ship-to-store orders to be a great draw for our customers this season because of the convenience and efficiency that store pickup offers.

Additionally colleagues have the opportunity to interact with customers via call centers, support the fulfillment process and coordinate shipments nationwide. Most seasonal positions are part-time, often with flexibility to fit the availability of the individuals hired. Macy’s employs colleagues from many walks of life ranging from students to retirees. Those interested in the opportunity to work in a fun, fast-paced and collegial environment are encouraged to apply.

About the Path to Growth Incentive

At Macy’s every job matters, and the Path to Growth Incentive Plan recognizes that every colleague has a role to play in driving our success. All colleagues are eligible, including full-time, part-time and seasonal. The Path to Growth Incentive is tied directly to measurable goals that align to the colleague’s work area. Colleagues receive a quarterly Path to Growth Incentive if their goals are achieved. The Path to Growth Incentive Plan excludes colleagues covered by or currently negotiating a collective bargaining agreement, colleagues not paid by Macy’s, Inc., Macy’s China and Bluemercury colleagues, and executives on the annual incentive plan.