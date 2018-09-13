Nykaa announces Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Nykaa, India’s leading beauty retailer, announced that it has signed actor and millennial icon Janhvi Kapoor as their brand ambassador. Janhvi will appear in digital, TV and print advertising campaigns and play an active role in creating social media content for Nykaa.

Since the success of her first film earlier this year, Janhvi has emerged as a strong voice for millennials, showcasing an authenticity that makes her a perfect fit for Nykaa. Her talent, confidence and determination to succeed reflect Nykaa’s values of empowerment and encouraging women to realize their dreams. She will help communicate Nykaa’s unique identity in the Indian market with an unmatched curation of the best of beauty products along with engaging content to excite and indulge beauty enthusiasts across India.

To mark the launch of this partnership, Janhvi picked her favourite products from Nykaa’s in-house collection, Nykaa Cosmetics. The curated products will be available in the ‘Janhvi Loves’ edition that will be available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores soon.

“We are delighted to welcome Janhvi to the Nykaa family. From the first time I met her, I was absolutely charmed by her magnetic personality and down-to-earth attitude. She embodies perfectly the ideals of the Nykaa woman with her conviction to realize her goals. We look forward to an exciting partnership together towards building brand Nykaa,” said Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor said, “I was fascinated when I heard how Falguni Nayar gave up a career as a successful banker, started Nykaa from scratch and built it into a market leader in just five years. For me, Nykaa is a shining example of what Indian women can achieve. And as a consumer, Nykaa gives you the power of choice and the ability to be your best. I’m really proud to be the face of Nykaa.”