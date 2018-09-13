BrushUp by Vanshika Beauty & MakeUp Institute: Imparting make-up education at par with global standards

Launched in the year 2016, BrushUp by Vanshika Beauty & Makeup Institute is the brain child of professional make-up artist and educator trained under City & Guilds, London, Vanshika Chawla. She is inspired to provide top notch make-up education at par with global standards to all aspiring make-up artists. A call from her alma matter, NIFT for a guest lecture and workshop on make-up and styling is when Chawla realised her passion for training and the need for global practices to be introduced in India.

Spread across 1,000 square feet, the academy offers comprehensive courses that have been designed keeping in mind the different experience levels of the students. Each course aims to help students develop a confident personality ready to take on the world with the best skill set. Classroom sessions are a blend of practice exercises, assignments, and theoretical lectures.

Shares Chawla, “Students are guided by professional make-up artist in small batches of six to 10 students to develop individual style and skills of a professional make-up artist.”

Students get best-in-class make-up products to practice with and are offered 100 per cent assistance with placement, finance and accommodation. On completion of advanced courses, professional photo shoot is arranged for portfolio. The academy also ensures exclusive discounts to build make-up and hairstyling kit with premium brands.

On future plans, adds Chawla, “With the first fully stabilised center, plans are underway to open couple of more centers in Delhi and NCR and increase our footprint to entire North India, followed by the other parts of India.”

Certification

On completion of any course, certification is issued by the academy.

Courses

Professional Makeup Courses: These courses are for three to 10 weeks depending on the level of expertise. The first level takes you through the basics of make-up and hairstyling followed by Diploma which includes HD bridal and fashion make-up along with advanced hairstyling. The last one is the Airbrush make-up which covers practical application techqniues.

Short Courses: These courses are for three days to a week depending on the skill you are looking to upgrade, like, bridal makeup, hairstyling, fashion make-up, airbrush make-up, to name a few.

Self Makeup Courses: These courses are designed to give an individual the confidence and skills to become their own make-up artist, to learn how to apply make-up on themselves. The five day schedule takes you through all the techniques necessary to create your own look. These classes can be one-to-one or in a group on appointment basis.

Eligibility criteria

Anyone can apply for the courses. For, Diploma courses, applicants must know the basics of make-up.

Fee range

Rs 20,000 to Rs 85,000. All prices are subjected to government taxation.

Contact person: Sonam Chauhan, Assistant Make-up Artist | Address: DSS 06, 2nd floor, Old Delhi Gurgaon road, Sector 14, Gurgaon-122001

Phone: 0124- 4681944, 8527366370 | Website: www.brushup.co | Email: info@brushup.co