Macho launches sub-brand Macho Hint

Macho one of the leading brands in men’s innerwear category in the Indian market has launched its sub-brand Macho Hint. The brand offers an exciting new range of innerwear backed by new colours, cuts and designs.

One of the main USP’s of this new brand’s product range is that, none of the prints will be repeated in the next collection of products. Made from 100 percent premium combed cotton, the lowers and uppers maintain shape and appearance, wash after wash. The lowers have double layer contoured pouch design for maximum support, tailored cuts for perfect fit. The products are available in a price range from Rs 150-250.

To mark the launch of Macho Hint, the company has also come up with a new interesting TVC featuring Tiger Shroff with a new tagline ‘Fashion Bade Aram Se’. Continuing its association with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, the dancing star and heartthrob of Young India is now also the Brand Ambassador for Macho Hint. The brand’s message is to create a perfect mix of style and comfort and is aimed at the youthful and fashionable consumer.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Seksaria, Director, Macho Hint said, “As part of our business strategy the brand is repositioning itself as a fashion led brand thus we are launching Macho Hint, a new range of men’s innerwear with a touch of fashion targeting the age group of 15 to 45 years. The product range stands for flexibility, colors, comfort, quality along with a feel of luxury.”

On signing of Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for Macho Hint, Sandeep Seksaria further elaborated, “Tiger is known for his style and fashion sense, which makes him endear to all sections of the audience across age groups, especially the youth. We are happy to continue the association with him for Macho Hint and believe that it will resonate with the youth.”

“We are also launching a new TVC featuring Tiger Shroff. In this interesting and entertaining TVC Tiger transits from one frame to another displaying the new range of Macho Hint. We are confident that the new range of products in different colors and designs will help us in reaching the masses, specially the customers who are looking for comfort and fashion,” he added further.

Macho was launched in 2005 and comes from the house of J.G. Hosiery Pvt. Ltd., a company in the knitwear business since 1980 with revenue over Rs 1,200 crore. The company also has other popular brands such as Amul and Sporto in the innerwear and casualwear space.

Macho products are manufactured in the plant based in Kolkata where it employs more than 2,000 workers and more than 300 ancillary units employing around 6,000 people. The plant has latest high-tech machines that are all imported from Germany, Italy and Japan. All the products go through stringent quality control systems at each stage to ensure that the quality standards are absolutely world class. As per a consumer survey conducted recently, the quality of the brand is perceived to be the best in the category.