OMA Living launches flagship store in New Delhi

Celebrating a decade long journey of bringing superlative design to Indian homes, OMA Living, the luxury home décor brand from the fold of Hero Motors, launched their revamped and uniquely experiential flagship store at M.G. Road, New Delhi on September 05, 2018.

Charu Munjal, Founder of OMA Living and acclaimed design connoisseur, unveiled the ‘Universe’ of OMA offering an impeccably curated portfolio of products across 8 categories inclusive of Décor, Furniture, Table Top & Bar, Outdoor and Wall Art.

Since its establishment in 2007, OMA Living has offered its elegant collection of bespoke Décor, Art and Furniture across its 10 stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh. Founded with the unique purpose of making elements of refined living accessible to Indian homes which would ordinarily only be found in the finest décor stores globally, the brand continues to make new strides in India’s design evolution by offering an inimitable blend of global trends, exclusive brands and a timelessly elegant aesthetic.

Marking the success of the past decade with the passion to craft and curate the best of global design for its clientele, the new 10,000 sq.ft. flagship store is a truly experiential format that allows complete immersion in the OMA experience. As one exquisite space seamlessly flows into another, one is struck by the impressive array of objets d’art thoughtfully curated from around the world offering the clientele not just extensive choice but also ideas for aptly styling their homes.

Celebrating the relaunch, Charu Munjal, Founder – OMA Living says, “OMA Living was conceptualized with the ambition of bringing refined living to discerning Indian customers who deeply desire and aspire to bring timeless beauty to their homes. The multi-dimensional essence of the OMA experience constantly surprises and delights our customers. At OMA Living, we celebrate beauty in all its shades and nuances with forever memorable and irreplaceable signature OMA offerings.”

Munjal further adds, “Our collaborations with esteemed global design houses have also found great success, adding to the distinctive brand ethos that our clientele have come to associate with OMA. Our flagship store at M.G. Road, New Delhi brings brand OMA to life and presents our thoughtfully curated portfolio in a warm, inviting and exquisitely striking setting.”

Inspired by ‘OM’ and obliquely referencing ancient cosmology, the OMA collection presents home accessories, sculptures and botanicals in its décor category ‘Antrix’; an exclusive collection of wall décor, paintings, and mirrors in its wall art category ‘Kalpa’; a stunning range of bath accessories and aromatherapy in its bath and wellness category ‘Maya’; soft furnishings such as bed linen, cushions and throws in its bedding category ‘Nirvana’; planters, fire-pits and fountains in its outdoor category ‘Akasha’; and lamps and chandeliers in its lighting category ‘Tara’.

The diverse collection at OMA Living also incudes ‘Meru’, the furniture range offering sofas, coffee tables, dining tables, beds and more. Also available is a vast range of dinnerware, drinkware and barware in its Table Top & Bar category ‘Loka’.