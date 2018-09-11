Bata rolls out its new Red Concept store in Jadavpur

Keeping up with its commitment to provide a world class shopping experience to its customers, Bata, India’s leading footwear manufacturer, announced the launch of its latest ‘Red Concept’ store at Kolkata’s Raja S C Mallick Road in Jadavpur.

Kolkata has always been a special city for Bata as it shares an over 80-year-old rich history with the European footwear major by virtue of being the first Indian city to host Bata in India and also houses its shoe-manufacturing unit at the nearby Batanagar.

The new store introduces Indian customers to a global concept that exposes them to an improved in-store visual merchandising experience, unified throughout all Bata stores across the world with a red and white colour theme. The store design seamlessly marries visual merchandising with thematic windows to magnificently bring alive every product display. The soothing in-store music further amplifies the shopping experience for customers.

Speaking on the store launch, Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India Ltd. said, “Since the launch of our first Red Concept store in Kolkata in February 2018, customer feedback has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are humbled by the overwhelming response from our customers here in Kolkata, who have flocked to our first Red Concept store in great numbers. Our new Red Label collection that offers a great mix of stylish formal and casual shoes for men and women along with these new Red Concept stores will enhance the customer shopping experience. We are passionate about giving our customers only the best products and experiences and the latest Red Concept store in Jadavpur promises to do just that.”

The Red Concept store offers customers a breathtaking visual merchandising experience. It uses colour blocks to contrast against the wall and the product. The overall red and white color scheme delivers a clean and crisp look to the overall store. The entry tables have a red rubik cube as attractive point which allows it to be used as a secondary window in addition to the main entrance windows to keep consumers engaged inside the store. The store interiors showcase LED lighting in the shelves and headers highlighting products with red square graphics accentuating key sports products. The store’s white lounge seating, encourages self-service in customers to comfortably try products in the store.

All the Red Concept stores are well stocked with the complete range of ladies and men’s footwear as well as bags and other accessories that have caught on with customers. Buoyed by the tremendous response of these stores, Bata aims to introduce 150 more such stores in India by the end of this year by opening new and renovating the existing ones.