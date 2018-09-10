Chicco expands in India with new exclusive store in Gurugram

Chicco, one of the biggest global baby care brand from Italy, has opened its exclusive store in Ambiance Mall, Gurugram. The store takes care of all baby essentials with extended range of product line: Apparels, Shoes, Travel, Nursing, Cosmetics and Toys.

Chicco offers the best in line product solutions of global quality standards to its consumers across all categories.

At this new Chicco store, parents can find advice and answers for all their baby care product needs. Also, Chicco’s latest global Fall Winter’18 collection is now available in the Store.

Commenting on the launch of Chicco store in Gurugram, Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India says, “I am extremely thrilled to have Chicco store opened in one of the popular shopping malls of Gurugram – Ambiance Mall.

Consumers here are quite evolved and want to offer the best to their babies; Chicco will make their parenting journey easy and fun. We as Chicco will keep making every moment of baby and parents as special as possible.”

With the brand essence of ‘wherever there is a baby; in collaboration with Osservatorio Chicco (Chicco Baby Research Centre), Chicco is passionate in designing innovative products as per the specific needs of babies in 0-36 months age group. With the extending demand of Chicco Products in the Delhi NCR region, this recently opened store gives an opportunity to customers to experience all the brand’s offerings.

In addition to the newly opened store in Gurugram, Chicco stores are located in New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Siliguri and Kolkata.