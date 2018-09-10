Life Health Foods launches dairy-free plant based milks

Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment has recently launched their new brand So Good, dairy-free plant based milks. The company defines this launch in time with the increasingly growing demand for non-dairy milk.

Rohit Bhagat, Business Head, Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., says, “We at Life Health Foods have been always encouraging people to move to healthier options for milk. So Good Protein+ is our latest addition to our health drink category range. It offers a well-rounded nutritional punch for all lovers of health drinks. So Good Protein+ has 25 percent more protein than toned milk or regular soy milk, giving it the edge. We understand the needs of today’s health conscious Indian consumer and strongly believe in providing a great combination of good taste and health benefits at an affordable price.”

With 25 percent more protein than regular Soy Milky and toned milk and also 50 percent lower in fat than toned dairy milk. It is gluten free and lactose free which is helpful for people with lactose intolerance, or those wanting to reduce their dairy consumption and great for gut health. It is fortified with essential vitamins but it does not have any cholesterol either. So Good Protein+ soy milk range includes original unsweetened, café latte and deluxe chocolate, which are available in both 1L and 200ml formats.

In addition to new Protein+ soy milk, the popular almond fresh range of almond milks has been brought under the hero So Good brand. This product tastes great and also has nutritional benefits that make it a great addition to any diet. So Good Almond Fresh comes in three flavours of chocolate, vanilla and natural unsweetened for those wanting an even lower sugar option. Look out for it in store in 1L and 200ml packs.

With the launch of So Good Protein+, Life Health Foods the brand claims to have become one of the leaders in the category of ready-to-drink dairy alternatives. Though a niche segment currently; the category of non-dairy alternatives is growing at the rate of 20 percent year on year.

As Bhagat says, “There is growing interest and opportunity in this category. We look forward to continuing to innovate and produce products for India and around the world.”