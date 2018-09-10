E-commerce brand Club Factory intensifies focus on Indian Millennials for affordable glamour

Club Factory, the cross-border e-commerce platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play, is looking at strengthening focus on India market by scaling up operations in an endeavor to further connect with millennials across the country.

Club Factory has gained immense popularity and positive word-of-mouth from users in India to become one of the most downloaded shopping apps in the country. According to App Annie, Club Factory is ranked amongst the top e-commerce platforms in India and is also the highest downloaded app in the shopping category in July. Club Factory is known for offering unique, modern and stylish products and accessories at the most affordable prices.

As a testimony to its organic growth, the company has received over 30,000 User Generated Content (UGC) videos on YouTube showing users doing unboxing and shopping experience videos. Club Factory boasts of a great selection of modern, trendy and unique products ranging from apparels, shoes, jewelry, home décor, handbags, beauty products to gadgets and appliances. The company uses its proprietary, big data and AI technology to manage the supply chain effectively, recommend relevant products to the users and compare prices from multiple manufacturers in real-time to present the customer with the lowest price for a product.

Launched in October 2016, Club Factory has a worldwide user base of more than 70 million with 40 million users coming from India alone. The company is amongst the first e-commerce entities to offer free international shipping in India.

According to Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory, “Club Factory has ambitious plans for the Indian online retail market. With the Indian e-commerce market showing potential for huge growth, Club Factory has set sights on reaching every nook and corner of the country giving young Indian consumers easy access to affordable glamour at unbeatable factory prices.”

Establishing its commitment to the Indian market, Club Factory recently launched their first 360-degree digital campaign in India with Bollywood superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh and Miss World Manushi Chhillar, as brand ambassadors. The campaign, in sync with Club Factory’s freshness and energy, promotes the Club Factory mobile app as the preferred one-stop shop for a stylish yet fashionable look at an unbeaten factory price.

Club Factory is soon expected to come up with a unique range of next-generation products at an absolute value for money price range with a host of exciting offers and discounts.