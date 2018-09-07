Reliance Jewels unveils its flagship outlet in Ranchi

Reliance Jewels, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands, launched its flagship showroom in Ranchi. As Jharkhand, a state with immense natural resources races towards being the new business destination in eastern India, Reliance Jewels is glad to be part of its journey.

Reliance Jewels’ Ranchi showroom is the third showroom in Jharkhand after Jamshedpur and Dhanbad.

Reliance Jewels Ranchi showroom was inaugurated by Parimal Nathwani, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Jharkhand and Group President (Corporate Affairs) of Reliance Industries Limited.

On this occasion he stated “I am happy to bring the best of the brands and experience to Ranchi, the state capital of my Karmabhoomi, as we pave way for a better tomorrow. Reliance Retail with its many brands has a formidable presence in Jharkhand today and the addition of Reliance Jewels is sure to enhance the shopping experience for its patrons in Ranchi with its beautifully designed jewellery and unique shopping experience”.

Speaking on the launch of the new showroom in Ranchi, Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “We are delighted to be a part of such an esteemed city, and are extremely keen on amplifying the charm and enhance the grace of our brand and its offerings here. This showroom will showcase a plethora of designs and will offer contemporary as well as traditional pieces along with an assurance of quality and purity. We are looking forward to serve the people of Ranchi by offering a wide range of exquisite pieces as part of our diverse jewellery collection along with a unique shopping experience.”

Standing by the philosophy of ‘Be the Moment’ Reliance Jewels as a brand firmly believes that every moment is special and needs to be celebrated. Celebrating millions of such special moments in their patron’s lives over the last 11 Years, Reliance Jewels is excited to be part of Ranchi.

The new showroom spread over 2,200 sq.ft will not only treat their patrons to new look and design that spells grandeur, but will also showcase exclusive collections of traditional and contemporary gold, diamond, platinum, and solitaire jewellery, along with one of a kind shopping experience. The new showroom with its distinct ambient lighting and eye catching display complemented by delightful customer service is sure to win hearts of patrons.

Customers will be able to choose from an extensive range of lustrous Diamond jewellery and Solitaire collections, and a wide range of Gold jewellery collections in royal antique, Nakashi & Temple designs, Kundan, Classic yellow Gold Filigree designs and jewellery embellished with precious and semi-precious colour stones that are exquisitely crafted with finesse & precision by our artistes. The showroom will also feature traditionally crafted heritage gold jewellery along with a range of contemporary designs, suitable for every occasion. Patrons will be further treated to a viewing experience of the brand’s popular award-winning collections, which have also been put on display exclusively at this new showroom.