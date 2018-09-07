IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

The IMAGES Retail Awards (IRA 2018), which were held in Mumbai on September 06, 2018, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail.
With no end in sight for the rise of online shopping, never has it been more important for retailers, shopping centre developers, city planners and communities to work together for creating a new ecosystem of lifestyle destinations.
Retail destinations are often at the very forefront of customer experience and connection. IRA honoured outstanding retailers and professionals who excelled in every aspect of retail – technological innovations, customer experience, and making profits, in front of an audience comprising the who’s who of retail in India.
Awardees 2018
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Department Store – Westside
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Hypermarket – Big Bazaar
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle – FBB and Tommy Hilfiger
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle Accessories – Ayesha
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Footwear – Bata
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Jewellery – Tanishq
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Food & Grocery – Ratnadeep Supermarket
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Foodservice – Haldiram’s
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Consumer Electronics – Reliance Digital
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Beauty & Wellness – Naturals
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Entertainment – Cinepolis
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Turnaround Story – Croma
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year: Kiosk/ Express Formats – The ThickShake Factory and Wow! Momo
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Customer Relations – Spencer’s and Star Bazaar
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Design & VM – Dilli Streat (TFS), Lifestyle, Neeru’s, Pizza Hut, Shoppers Stop and W
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Employee Practice – Landmark Group and Puma
IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year – Project Eve (Reliance Retail)
IMAGES Most Admired Innovative Retail Concept of The Year – Anantaya, Croma, Shingora and Smaaash
IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year: Marketing Promotions – Manyavar, Pepe Jeans London, Daniel Wellington, Brand Factory and Kaya Clinic