Home Big Grid IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

    IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

    By  
    -
    SHARE

    (IRA 2018), which were held in Mumbai on September 06, 2018, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail.

    IMAGES Retail Awards honour excellence in retail

    With no end in sight for the rise of online shopping, never has it been more important for retailers, shopping centre developers, city planners and communities to work together for creating a new ecosystem of lifestyle destinations.

    Retail destinations are often at the very forefront of customer experience and connection. IRA honoured outstanding retailers and professionals who excelled in every aspect of retail – technological innovations, customer experience, and making profits, in front of an audience comprising the who’s who of retail in India.

    Awardees 2018
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Department Store –
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Hypermarket –
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle – FBB and
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion & Lifestyle Accessories – Ayesha
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Footwear – Bata
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Jewellery – Tanishq
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Food & Grocery – Ratnadeep Supermarket
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Foodservice – Haldiram’s
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Consumer Electronics – Reliance Digital
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Beauty & Wellness – Naturals
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Entertainment – Cinepolis
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer Of The Year: Turnaround Story – Croma
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year: Kiosk/ Express Formats – The ThickShake Factory and Wow! Momo
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Customer Relations – Spencer’s and Star Bazaar
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Store Design & VM – Dilli Streat (TFS), Lifestyle, Neeru’s, Pizza Hut, Shoppers Stop and W
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Employee Practice – Landmark Group and Puma
    IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year – Project Eve (Reliance Retail)
    IMAGES Most Admired Innovative Retail Concept of The Year – Anantaya, Croma, Shingora and Smaaash
    IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of The Year: Marketing Promotions – Manyavar, Pepe Jeans London, Daniel Wellington, Brand Factory and Kaya Clinic

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR