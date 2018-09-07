Pepsi to install plastic crushing machines across Maharashtra

Food and beverages firm PepsiCo India is planning to install reverse vending machines to crush PET plastic bottles in all the 36 districts of the state over the next two years as part of its plastic waste management initiative, a top executive said.

According to a PTI report: It aims to collect, segregate and recycle 6,500 tonnes of PET bottles in the state in the first year through this initiative.

“We plan to roll out this (plastic waste management) initiative to all the 36 districts of the state over the next two years,” Neelima Dwivedi, Vice President, Pepsi-Co India was quoted by PTI as saying.

In a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur in July, PepsiCo India’s president Ahmed ElSheikh had said the company is committed to the government’s vision and focus on addressing the issue of plastic waste in a sustainable manner.