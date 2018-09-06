IMAGES Retail Technology Awards 2018 honour excellence in digital innovation

The IMAGES Retail Technology Awards (IRTA 2018) which were held in Mumbai on September 5, 2018, celebrated some of India’s most outstanding achievements in retail and honoured excellence in digital innovation and implementation in the retail industry.

Today, technology deserves a stand-alone status as both a key challenge and facilitator for consumer-facing businesses and IRTA aims to serve as a benchmark in the Indian retail industry by bringing in best practices in honouring the efforts of the retail and technology fraternity.

The categories were carefully designed to ensure that not a single out-of-the box idea went unnoticed. The awards have been rolled out with a focus on the following key aspect of retail operation – customer experience, innovation and excellence in operations.

The Method: All entries underwent an extensive research and evaluation process designed to determine winners in the truest sense of the term.

Call for entries: The process began with a call for entries starting as early as June this year.

Data collation and validation: The entries were scrutinized and validated with respect to the applications and data supporting that were received, in accordance with the pre-determined set of rules and regulations.

Jury Process: All entries were first scrutinized by an independent jury that shortlisted the top entries in each category. A final jury then reviewed the shortlisted entries and determined the winners.

WINNERS

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Loyalty Program Implementation – Big Bazaar IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Payment Project Implementation – INOX IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Mobile Technology Implementation – Food Box IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Enterprise Solution Implementation – Pantaloons

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: Digital Marketing Campaign – Big Bazaar

Soch IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the year: In-Store Technology –

– Spar IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Omnichannel