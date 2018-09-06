Goa Airport to get a makeover as Travel Food Services comes on board as the major concessionaire

Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading Travel Food and Retail Company, recently won the entire F&B mandate for the Goa International Airport, at Dabolim.

TFS will now be the major concessionaire of the airport, wherein the brand will manage and operate over 25 outlets, including various Bars, Restaurants, QSRs, food court and other F&B formats, which sprawl over 1,100 sq. metres.

Some of the major brands that passengers can look forward to include KFC, Café Coffee Day, Cafeccino, Cookie Man, Idli.com, Curry Kitchen, and several other international and national brands. The airport is expected to get a makeover by Diwali 2018 which also coincides with Charter tourist season.

Goa being one of the largest tourist hubs in India, the makeover will go a long way in catering to the masses, and enhance the traveller’s experience at all levels. With Travel Food Services, both Indian as well as foreign travellers, will be offered a wide spread of cuisines and dishes, via a mix of international, national, local and in-house brands.

The mandate for Goa International Airport is another milestone in Travel Food Services’ journey towards transforming the travel experience in India. It is a step forward in TFS’s expansion plans to reach across the country. Travellers, both domestic and international, can look forward to a revamped Goa Airport with a plethora of F&B and Retail options to choose from.

Commenting on the mandate win, Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services said, “It is an honour to receive the opportunity to transform Goa’s International Airport, and we would like to extend our gratitude for the confidence shown in us. Excellent customer service is at the heart of TFS, and we are driven by the passion to transform travel food experiences across India. We work closely with multiple national and international brands, and are eager to begin operations in Goa, thereby enhancing choices available to travellers going forward.”