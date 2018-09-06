Splash to revamp all its stores to attract Millennials

Splash Fashions, Middle East’s largest fast fashion retailer, is planning to revamp all its store in India to attract the Millennials.

Elaborating on the same, Raza Beig CEO, Splash Fashions, and Director Landmark Group says, “The first revamped store of Splash has already opened at Pacific Mall in Delhi and soon we will we revamping all our stores. The new revamped stores will be based on the new design concept.”

He adds, “The new stores are more digital to start with as an experience, there are a lot of compartments and has very strong category identities.”

Apart from revamping the stores, the fashion retailer is also working on the brand mix inside the store. Brands like Elle Homme, which is a menswear brand for Elle, has already been introduced along with an exclusive tech collection. Splash will be launching Kappa in Autumn-Winter season.

“The tech-wear is an instant hit among the youngsters as the garments have in-built technologies like speakers etc.,” asserts Beig.

He adds, “Kappa and Elle Homme are already a part of the Splash branding.With the current environment, where product innovation is very important, it is relevant to bring these brands in India. As far as our branding is concerned, it is all about our private labels. So, whether it is Elle Homme or Kappa, both are designed in-house and they are a lot more technology driven and a lot more focussed on innovation. The product that is there is very innovative. The fabrics that we are using are more technical.”

Splash stores in Middle-East also houses lingerie and plus sizes. In India, as the store sizes are much smaller, the brand tries to provide as much as possible.

According to Being, “In India productivity is an issue. You have to have smaller stores to make sure that the stores sweat. When we came into India we did 10,000-12,000 sq.ft stores, and we have realised that in the tighter environment you can do much better. The formula ahead is going to be to have 5,000-6,000 sq.ft stores which we can clearly put an offering for a consumer and hopefully satisfy them.”

He adds, “In the consumer journey we have understood very clearly that you have to be where the next consumer is going to move. We have always been a part of that movement. We have always identified the next space they are going to be, so all our product development, store experience and marketing is all targeted to them and somewhere it is what you put on offer, so we put the youth very relevant.”

At present the brand is focussing to expand its presence in Metro cities.

“We have really not gone into Tier II. We have to be careful and concious because even in the metros we have seen very different profile of customers and each store reacts differently and we are confident that if we go into Tier II, we will do well because there are certain product categories which will work with them but I am not sure whether the 100 percent of the collection works because we are very youth-oriented which is very trend and fashion based and we are not sure how it will work in Tier II but I am hoping that from the experience that we have got at the Myntra and Jabong, I know where my consumer is sitting and hopefully they can tell us where we can go in the next one or two years.”

The brand, which is eyeing like-to-like single digit growth, is looking forward to open seven new stores by December end.