Vijay-Abhimanyu-Rajendran,-Managing-Director-and-Owner,-Billionsmiles-Hospitality-Pvt-Ltd

With a vision to create highly scalable hospitality venture, Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd was founded in year 2007 by Vijay Abhimanyu Rajendran with casual dining restaurant Southindies.

Southindies serves exotic south Indian vegetarian dishes in upscale environment and is highly respectable brand with many awards, accolades and appreciation.

Through the years, company has expanded its portfolio with Bonsouth, Upsouth and Billionsmiles Catering in cities like Bangalore and Pune. Bonsouth is a contemporary unlimited non-vegetarian buffet serving format with gala feast table set up in upscale décor and service environment. Upsouth is a quick service (QSR) casual vegetarian South Indian restaurant with an upbeat and contemporary touch. This serves quality with a value conscious pricing in a great hygienic environment. Billionsmiles Catering is a recent addition to the portfolio and in a very short span of time, this division is serving more than 15,000 meals per day to various MNC’s in Bangalore and Pune apart from various high quality outdoor catering services for various companies, parties and weddings.

After setting presence in Bangalore and Pune with more than 12 restaurants between the various brands, company is looking forward to set footprints in new markets of Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad with Upsouth and Bonsouth brands. Upsouth and Bonsouth is also all set for franchise expansions with right associates and franchisee who can share the same vision of customer service, growth and expansion. Today with more than 600 happy working workforce Billionsmiles aspire to add more than 50 restaurants in next 2-3 years in these markets.

Company believes in customer service as the core aspect of business and this has led a higher respect for all the brand in the region where we are present with all kind of industry awards and accolades in the kitty. As a company we have a vision “To build the most respected food brands with the highest quality, experience and value”.

He says, “At Billionsmiles Hospitality Pvt Ltd, we are driving a short term vision to add 50 plus UPSOUTH restaurants by Year 2020-21 in cities of Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Mumbai and suburbs through internal investment and franchise drive. Also aspire to add 5-6 BONSOUTH restaurants in the same span of time through franchise mode.”