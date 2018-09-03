Niyogi Books opens first signature bookstore in the city of joy

Since its inception in 2004, Niyogi Books has published varied titles ranging from art to photography; philosophy to heritage and culture; textiles to maps and so on.

The brand has had the privilege of publishing works of stalwarts like Keki N. Daruwalla, B.N. Goswamy, Raghu Rai, Krishna Bose, Mushirul Hasan, Jaya Jaitly, Raghu Rai, Lakshmi Holmstrom, Lokesh Chandra, Rahul Jain, George Mitchell, PC Sorcar to name a few. In the last thirteeen years, the brand not only has been successful in reaching out to the institutions but also have been able to garner appreciation among the masses. So, this venture of the bookstore is an invitation to the bibliophiles in and around Kolkata to come visit the brand and enjoy an assortment of the best of Fiction, Translations, Non-Fiction and Illustrated titles.

Based in Delhi, Niyogi Books felt the need to be in direct touch with the book lovers as they have always been a source of constant support and inspiration. Also because there’s no more magical place than a silent corner in a local bookstore for any book lover. Needless to mention that bookstores today have become a hotbed of community activity, the goal of the brand is to be a congenial host to the valuable readers to provide them a more personal and specialized customer experience, helping them discover up-and- coming authors and unexpected titles and so with an aim of reaching out to all the book lovers, Niyogi Books came up with an idea of creating an open space for all readers to come sit and relax and get a taste of some of the bestsellers.

Hence, the brand has banked upon this golden opportunity to reach out to the Kokatans by providing a base at Kolkata’s historic College Street, India’s largest book market also popularly known as the ‘Boi-Para’.

Bikash De Niyogi, Publisher, Niyogi Books, said, “To us book lovers; College Street is the ‘Mecca of books’. It is also the place where I hold my most significant and precious childhood memories. In fact, it may not be wrong to say, that it all began here. Thus, despite Delhi being the centre of our publishing activities, we thought College Street would be the most auspicious beginning to our retailing activities.”

The bookstore launch witnessed the presence of luminaries like Shri Sankha Ghosh and Shri Goutam Ghose. Shri Sankha Ghose is a Bengal Indian poet and critic. He is also regarded a leading authority on Rabindranath in addition to being one of the most prolific writers in Bengali. Shri Gautam Ghose is one of the most acclaimed film directors, music director, and cinematographer of modern India, who works primarily in Bengali cinema. ‘The Quest’ published by Niyogi Books, also popular by the name ‘Moner Manush’ is a film script by Shri Gautam Ghose.