Coca-Cola enters ‘health & wellness’ space in India

Taking another step towards its commitment to provide an array of healthy and nutritious beverage choices to consumers, Coca-Cola India expanded its portfolio of Minute Maid by launching Minute Maid Smoothie, a delicious snack that combines the ‘Power of 3’ ingredients – Fruits, Milk and Nutrients.

The launch is a continuation of Coca-Cola India’s efforts to expand its portfolio including, ‘Health and Wellness’. This is a significant addition in Minute Maid fraternity and underlines company’s commitment towards the Fruit Circular Economy initiative.

Made from locally sourced fruits, the product has been designed to suit the Indian palate and cater to the increasing needs of mothers looking for a combination of nutritious goodness and taste. Minute Maid Smoothie is available in Mango & Banana variants, priced at Rs 30 for 250ml.

“Minute Maid Smoothie is an ideal choice for mothers looking for a snack that is tasty, filling and nutritious. We specifically developed this product after listening to mothers and understanding their needs. Children are picky eaters and are always look for something tasty, mothers often find it tough to balance between nutrition and taste. MM Smoothie contains real mango juice that gives it a great taste kids love, puree of banana which makes it filling, goodness of whole milk that mothers trust and topped up with nutrients such as Vitamin B3, B6, Vitamin E, Zinc and Calcium that play a key role in metabolism and building strength and stamina” said, Vijay Parasuraman, Vice President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia.

In the first phase of the launch, the product will be available in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, followed by other states. In the coming months, Coca-Cola India will also expand the Smoothie range by introducing other popular flavours.