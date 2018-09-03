ACTIMAXX ropes in Bollywood actor Raj Kummar Rao as brand ambassador

Singapore-based active leisure brand ACTIMAXX in a major development has announced the signing of actor Raj Kummar Rao as their brand ambassador. The move essentially showcases the endeavour of ACTIMAXX to consolidate its market position in the Indian subcontinent. ACTIMAXX offers the perfect range of active wear, super comfortable and high on fashion, that makes one feel active, true to the brand’s promise of ‘feel fit’.

ACTIMAXX brand is owned by ACTIBRANDS PTE Singapore. ACTIMAXX manufacturing and marketing pvt ltd. is the Indian strategic partner of ACTIBRANDS PTE. The company also enumerated their plans of growing the ACTIVE LEISURE brand in the Indian subcontinent which will cater to the taste of the younger generation in the country. With an eye catching logo on their T-shirts and a structured fit, the brand is already quite a rage amongst the youth. The T-shirts offer unique design, colour and are extremely comfortable and durable. Both the track pants and the T-shirts are perfect for the track or the gym or can be casually donned for a Sunday brunch or a weekend gateway.

Elaborating about the association with Raj Kummar Rao, Divya, Brand Director ACTIMAXX , stated, “Actimaxx is pleased to join hands with Mr. Raj Kummar Rao. It is a matter of great pride for us. Rao shares ACTIMAXX’s ethos of innovation in execution and the spirit of challenging the conventional. ACTIMAXX ‘s brand promise is feel fit; the brand celebrates the holistic fitness oriented to fit for life.”

“How we dress influences howweI feel about ourselves. It also influences what we do. That’s what the brand’s mantra is all about,” Divya added.

ACTIMAXX has already launched active leisure product categories which includes T-shirts, and Track pants. These merchandise are available online as well as in offline stores which give the consumers the best of international styling and design. ACTIMAXX aims to provide products of superior quality coupled with a new age look and feel which will be able to easily grab the attention of the youth.

The product range starts from Rs 469- 899

“Fashion for me is comfort. It is something that makes you feel confident about. ACTIMAXX is one such brand which makes you ‘feel fit’, sharp and edgy. Their clothing line is young and trendy and connects with the youth. I am extremely glad to be part of ACTIMAXX. We are confident of building the brand as one of the most successful ACTIVE LEISURE brand,” said Raj Kummar Rao.