Walmart unboxes America’s best toy shop

When it comes to toys, Walmart is not playing around! Walmart has unboxed its plans for America’s Best Toy Shop: its destination for kids’ favorite products – toys! – in its stores and on Walmart.com. Walmart’s toy aisles are set to offer the best toys at the best prices along with more fun for everyone than ever before. Starting Thursday, America’s Best Toy Shop kicks off with:

– Expanded aisles and the best selection of toys, with thousands of new and exclusive items from top brands, creating Walmart’s broadest assortment of toys ever.

– The best experience for parents and kids to test, play and shop for toys – through in-store events and demos, and a new specialty toy experience online featuring exclusive content from toy influencers for the first time.

– The season’s 40 top rated toys from the real toy authorities – kids – to make it easy for parents to know what toys are on trend and tops for kids.

– Layaway…it’s back August 31.

“Walmart has always been a destination for toys. Parents shop us for our wide selection of top brands and because we bring fun to stores in ways that only Walmart can,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, Vice President of toys, Walmart U.S. “But today, we are making even bigger investments in the category to ensure we have the widest selection of toys at the best prices and an unmatched in-store and online experience to show customers the best place to shop for toys is Walmart.

BESTEST Assortment of Toys Ever

To ensure Walmart has all of the toys kids want, the retailer has expanded America’s Best Toy Shop aisles in select stores across the country. This expanded assortment includes 30 percent new toys in stores and 40 percent more toys online.

Walmart searched high and low for the biggest trends and the right toys to expand its assortment. New toy brands now available at Walmart include Pomsies, Fancy Nancy, Boxy Girls, Grumblies and Hairdorables. This year, the retailer has added hundreds of new exclusive toys in stores and online. Just one of the hundreds of new exclusives includes Ryan’s World, a line of 11 toys from first-grade internet toy sensation Ryan of Ryan ToysReview, available exclusively at Walmart until Sept. 30. The excitement continues on Walmart.com with new online-only exclusives such as the DC Comics 6-Volt Justice League Batmobile and KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30 Piece Play Food.

Bringing the WHHHHOOOAAA to Stores and Online

America’s Best Toy Shop is putting the fun in toys, the Walmart way. Walmart will host more than 2,000 toy play dates over the next two months at Supercenters across the country so that kids can play with top toys as they start to build their holiday wish lists. Here’s a look at the fun happening in America’s Best Toy Shop now through November 1:

– America’s Best Toy Shop will host its first National Play Day on September 8 in more than 1,500 stores. Kids will leave seriousness and responsibility at the door and enjoy the opportunity to play with top toys, pose for pictures and take home toy booklets and other giveaways.

– In-store toy demos, including events highlighting toys from Ryan’s World, Barbie and Transformers will take place from August 30 to November 1.

– Toy roadshows for Nerf and Hot Wheels, will give kids the chance to play with the newest toys from these two classic brands with interactive activities at Supercenters from August 31 to November 1.

Walmart.com will also open America’s Best Toy Shop online as a specialty shopping destination for customers to discover the perfect toy. As a part of the experience, this year, for the first time ever, customers can hear directly from 25 toy influencers including Clara Lukasiak, Gavin Raygoza, Kenzie Mitchell, and Gabe & Garrett, who will develop exclusive toy content throughout the year, giving customers the scoop on all things toys with advice, reviews and recommendations. The online shop will also include curated toy collections to help customers find inspiration and shop for toys with ease, whether that be by trending item, age, character or brand, among other ways to shop.

“This year is all about an unmatched experience on Walmart.com,” said Chris Sponiar, General Manager, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart eCommerce U.S. “Whether customers know exactly what they’re looking for or if they want to browse our digital shelves, we are the destination for parents to discover that perfect toy for their child. And, we make it easy. With options like free, two-day shipping or Pickup Today on millions of items, customers can get their toys however they like, either straight to their door or at a Walmart store.”

Hear ye, Hear ye: The Kids Have Spoken!

America’s Best Toy Shop launches with a little help from the real toy authorities – kids! Walmart engaged hundreds of youngsters to test and play with dozens of toys. Their favorites resulted in Walmart’s Top Rated by Kids list. Up from 25 toys in previous years, this list of 40 toys will help guide parents on the “it” toys kids are wishing for. Straight from kids themselves, here is a look at the top 40:

– Power Brands: These brands have been household names for generations and continue to be popular with kids today. Whether it’s a twist on a classic, or a fresh new way to play with beloved icons, these toys are tops with kids:

– Barbie Dreamhouse

– Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway

– Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage (Walmart exclusive)

– LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster

– Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack

– Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex

– Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper (Walmart exclusive)

– Razor Ultra Spark Scooter

– Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie

– Entertainment Properties: Toys that enable kids to play with their favorite characters from movies and television are all the rage. Here are the characters – in toy form – that kids will be buddying-up with off-screen:

– Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity (Walmart exclusive)

– Harry Potter Wizard Training Wands

– Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex

– Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll

– Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On (Walmart exclusive)

– Paw Patrol Fire Truck

– Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset (Walmart exclusive)

– PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset

– Collectibles: Few things can replace the sheer joy of discovering a surprise toy inside a mystery box. Kids may not know what they’re going to find, but that’s the delight! And, be sure they’ll want to collect them all:

– New product from Hatchimal, hatching Oct. 5

– Little Live Pets Wrapples

– LOL Surprise House

– Lost Kitties

– Moj Moj Claw Machine

– Fingerlings Hugs

– Num Nom Silly Shakers Maker

– PikMi Pops Super Flip

– Ryans World Giant Mystery Egg

– Treasure X Single Pack

– Innovative Items: The future is here! As kids embark on new adventures, these innovative toys offer uncharted areas of play:

– Air Hogs Supernova

– All Star Hover Board (Walmart exclusive)

– Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car

– Kumi Kreator

– Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy

– Polaris 1.5 RC (Walmart exclusive)

– Really Rad Robots Mi-Bro

– Rideamals Scout Interactive Pony (Walmart exclusive)

– STEM Jr. Wonder Lab

– Terra Sect RC

– Trail Buster RC (Walmart exclusive)

– VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk (Walmart exclusive)

– Zoom Tubes Car Trax