Myntra announces the arrival of the 4th edition of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’

Myntra is hosting the 4th edition of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’, the most awaited carnival for cosmetics and beauty products online, from September 4-5. The fourth edition of the two-day mega festival is being complemented with over 30 new brand launches on Myntra’s platform.

The theme for the current edition of Myntra Beauty Edit is #NeverEnough, which is in line with the common notion of beauty and personal care products never being enough for men or women. The festival offers the perfect opportunity for all to pamper themselves by shopping for such products, at great offers. With over 15000 assortments and styles and irresistible offers on over top 280 brands,

Miss Claire, Nova, Dermalogica, Juicy Chemistry, Ciate London, GK Hair, Swiss Image, Mauboussin, Faconnnable, Jeanne en Provence, Nissan and Dr. Scheller, are some of the international brands being launched during the event. Shoppers can avail deals that change every four hours during the festival period and will also receive beauty coupons on every purchase.

Myntra has also launched a 30 second film to promote the festival. The melodic ad showcases a range of beauty products across makeup, skincare, hair care and men’s grooming, accentuating the various options available for all to look special.

In the video, viewers witness characters trying out various beauty and grooming options to suit their tastes and preferences, while also revealing the irresistible offers, new brand launches and style options during the two day carnival. The film captures the essence of the core message in a very lively and exciting fashion.