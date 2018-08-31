Spencer’s opens daily store in Gurugram

Spencer’s Retail, part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, launched a daily store at Sriram Complex, C Block, Sushant Lok, Phase-1, Gurugram.

The 4,047 sq. ft. store has got a wide range of merchandise from different categories including fresh fruits and vegetables, staples and groceries, FMCG and processed food, dairy and frozen products, personal care and home essentials.

Giving further details, Spencer’s spokesperson said that, with this store the total count of Spencer’s reaches up to 7 which includes 4 hyperstores and 3 small format stores in Gurugram. There has been a steady rise in customer footfall across the country at Spencer’s Retail. Currently, Spencer’s Retail has 136 stores across India out of which 8 stores opened since April 2018.

With an assortment of around 4,000 products, the range of the daily store has been meticulously selected to suit the day-to-day needs of the local neighbourhood. Customers will get an array of exotic vegetables and extensive variety of fruits from different parts of the country and abroad. Amongst the special attraction is an extensive range of organic food products. Also, the store offers over 60 varieties of dry fruits.

To facilitate the customer’s shopping experience, the fully air-conditioned store has free car parking area.

According to the Spencer’s spokesperson, “The store will remain open from 8am to 9pm and seven days a week to serve the discerning customers of the growing population of Sushant Lok area in Gurugram. Spencer’s will look forward to serve the customers with every best product under its roof at best possible price.”