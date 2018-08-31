Anirban Mukherjee, Head IT, Turtle Limited

What according to you are the three biggest/most important changes happening in the world of technology?

Omnichannel/ Artificial Intelligence /Algorithmic Trading

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

Impact is already visualised, Omnichannel has already optimised the stock turn. AI has already proved its efficiency in several automation’s like GPS in logistics etc. Predictive analysis a product of Algorithmic Trading is still in crafting stage currently its helping for reporting but soon the transactions will taken over.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

Omnichannel integration has engraved the digital experience to restrict the bargain on customer choices. Online shopping has given the timeless shopping opportunity. Social media has connected the fashion round the globe, customer are experiencing and learning trends every moment.

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

Adapting the technologies to minimize the manual intervention and automate the maximum possibilities.

Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?

The changing theme of the business/ Maintaining the ancient trading/ Digital.

How is IoT shaping up the industry? Tell us about the role and significance of IoT in your company?

IoT helps to gain the control over business, automate the counts of customer walk-ins, work force management.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

Enhancement of Algorithmic Trading/ Use of robotics for tailoring/ Fictional trials shopping.