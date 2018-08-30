Big Bazaar explores Voice Search to give best offers to consumers

Big Bazaar, the flagship hypermarket retail chain of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, has worked with Google to create Smart Search in June 2017, where anyone who searches with a prefix of Big Bazaar on Google is offered exclusive offers which can be redeemed across its network of 225 stores throughout India.

With the success of the campaign month on month and with the endeavor to reach out and provide benefit to more users to avail the offers Big Bazaar has taken a leap with Smart Search which will now be available through Voice Search. This will be India’s first search for best offers through voice. No other brand has explored this medium till now.

According to Google data, Voice Search is on rise and will continue to grow over a period of time.

“Search and explore is a way of life in today’s time and Google Search is one of the important destination for it. At Future Group, we believe in being a part of the consumer journey and ahead of time to explore and be a part of every search moment.With Voice search we want more users to use this medium and get offers in an all new way,” said Pawan Sarda, Group Head – Digital at Future Group.

Smart Search with Voice will be available to users on August 31, where in users just have to use the voice icon on Google and say ‘Big Bazaar with their favorite product name’ to instantly get the offer. Offers would be available across categories such as groceries, t-shirt, jeans, fashion apparels, dinner set, luggage, bedsheets and more.