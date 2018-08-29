Da Milano continues to expand its presence; opens store in Aerocity

Da Milano, an affordable luxury leather accessories brand has launched another store in New Delhi. The store is launched at Aerocity’s Worldmark 1, making it the brand’s first ever store in a corporate location.

The collection at the newly opened store caters to corporates and tourists, be it leisure or business, doing absolute justice to its novel location. Covering mid to high level price ranges, the store houses a wide range of collection for men and women with discerning tastes in fashion. It includes a variety of travel bags and accessories, laptop bags, handbags, wallets etc.

The 250 sq.ft store also showcases a variety of trendy accessories like passport cases, lipstick cases, vanity mirrors, belts etc. placed perfectly well in the accessory section. With minimalistic interiors, hints of gold along with chic grey and white check flooring are the highlights of the store, making it look contemporary.

Speaking on the new launch Sahil Malik, Managing Director Da Milano said, “This is our first ever store in a corporate location. Keeping in mind that most of the walk ins at the store will either be tourists or corporates the collection is slightly different from other Da Milano stores which are in the malls or high streets. This store emphasizes more on travel and office collection like duffle bags, trolley bags, laptop bags, office accessories, etc.”